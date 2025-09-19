Reviewing Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) & Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX)

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) and Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trimble and Global Payment Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Trimble alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 0 0 7 1 3.13 Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Trimble currently has a consensus target price of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Trimble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than Global Payment Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

93.2% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trimble and Global Payment Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $3.68 billion 5.28 $1.50 billion $1.16 70.40 Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Global Payment Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Trimble and Global Payment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 8.02% 10.24% 6.23% Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trimble beats Global Payment Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades. Its Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The company's Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, including autonomous steering systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions; manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; and agricultural software. Its Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking and freight shipper markets; mobility solutions comprising route management, safety and compliance, end-to-end vehicle management, video intelligence, and supply chain communications; and fleet and transportation management systems, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solutions. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Global Payment Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.