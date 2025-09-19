Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:AME opened at $188.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

