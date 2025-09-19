494 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,001,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,244,000 after buying an additional 825,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,832,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,865,000 after purchasing an additional 414,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,046,000 after purchasing an additional 290,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total transaction of $4,503,161.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,352,153.01. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.44.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $655.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $611.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

