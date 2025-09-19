4,803 Shares in Western Digital Corporation $WDC Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,803 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 594,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,148,052.40. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

