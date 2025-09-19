Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 34,827.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 523,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 68.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,670,000 after acquiring an additional 475,342 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,157,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,206,046,000 after acquiring an additional 143,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:PSA opened at $283.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.97.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 130.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

