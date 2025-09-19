Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,221 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 109.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 785,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,913,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.44.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $655.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $611.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.