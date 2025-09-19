Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.74.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DLR opened at $171.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.