Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 12,253 Shares of Wam Alternative Assets (ASX:WMA) Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 12,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$12,730.87.

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,374 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 per share, with a total value of A$16,065.83.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 10,135 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 per share, with a total value of A$10,631.62.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 11,423 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.03 per share, with a total value of A$11,765.69.

On Thursday, September 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 6,742 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$6,977.97.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,528 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.03 per share, with a total value of A$22,173.84.

On Monday, September 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 19,433 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$20,113.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 299.0%. Wam Alternative Assets’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

