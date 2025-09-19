Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) EVP Sells $11,250.00 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $11,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,290. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 4th, Reuven Spiegel sold 250 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $11,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DKL stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 1,224.47%. The firm had revenue of $246.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek Logistics Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,497 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 24.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,523,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after acquiring an additional 298,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 46,069 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 273,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 178,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 30.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 205,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

