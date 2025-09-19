Insider Selling: AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Insider Sells 1,137 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $18,521.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 220,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,372.21. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AxoGen Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 882.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

