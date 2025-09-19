Insider Buying: IDP Education (ASX:IEL) Insider Acquires A$26,770.00 in Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Tredenick purchased 5,000 shares of IDP Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.35 per share, with a total value of A$26,770.00.

IDP Education Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59.

IDP Education Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 89.0%. IDP Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

