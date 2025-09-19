Randall Fields Sells 2,535 Shares of ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 2,535 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $43,678.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TRAK opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.47. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ReposiTrak in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 47,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

