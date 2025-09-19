Reviewing Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Samsonite Group and Maison Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsonite Group 8.46% 20.98% 6.19% Maison Solutions 0.94% 10.17% 1.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Samsonite Group and Maison Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsonite Group $3.59 billion 0.86 $345.70 million $1.04 10.69 Maison Solutions $124.22 million 0.16 $1.17 million $0.08 12.25

Samsonite Group has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions. Samsonite Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maison Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Samsonite Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Solutions has a beta of 5, suggesting that its stock price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 80.5% of Maison Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Samsonite Group and Maison Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsonite Group 0 1 0 1 3.00 Maison Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Maison Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. Given Maison Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maison Solutions is more favorable than Samsonite Group.

Summary

Samsonite Group beats Maison Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsonite Group

Samsonite International S.A. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names. It sells its products through various wholesale distribution channels, as well as through company operated retail stores and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

