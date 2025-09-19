Philippa Lawrence Sells 2,590 Shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 2,590 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,452.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 415,949 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,840.97. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Freshworks Stock Up 3.5%
FRSH stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 0.94.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
