Critical Comparison: Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI) & Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sports Field and Target Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sports Field N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality 3.58% 3.26% 2.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sports Field and Target Hospitality”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sports Field N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality $386.27 million 2.22 $71.26 million $0.10 85.90

Target Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Sports Field.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sports Field and Target Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sports Field 0 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality 0 1 2 1 3.00

Target Hospitality has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.34%. Given Target Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than Sports Field.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Sports Field shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Target Hospitality beats Sports Field on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sports Field

Sports Field Holdings, Inc. designs and builds athletic facilities. The firm through its subsidiary, FirstForm, Inc. engages in the design, engineering and construction of athletic facilities and sports complexes. It also designs, develops and manufactures sports surfacing products and associated pre-engineered construction systems. The company was founded on February 8, 2011 and is headquartered in St. Charles, IL.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

