Head-To-Head Analysis: Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) versus Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) and Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Precision Drilling has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Drilling and Royal Vopak”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $1.85 billion 0.41 $81.15 million $4.75 12.22 Royal Vopak $1.42 billion 4.12 $406.55 million $4.54 10.98

Royal Vopak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision Drilling. Royal Vopak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Drilling and Royal Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling 5.67% 6.21% 3.62% Royal Vopak 37.14% 12.16% 5.72%

Dividends

Precision Drilling pays an annual dividend of ($100.00) per share and has a dividend yield of -172.3%. Royal Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Precision Drilling pays out -2,105.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Vopak pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Precision Drilling and Royal Vopak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 0 2 3 0 2.60 Royal Vopak 0 0 0 0 0.00

Precision Drilling currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.89%. Given Precision Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Royal Vopak.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Royal Vopak on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the geothermal, oil and natural gas industry. This segment offers services include land and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and repair of drilling and service rig equipment. In addition, it operates land drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and the Middle East, as well as operates AlphaAutomation, AlphaApps, and AlphaAnalytics data services. The company offers EverGreen suite of environmental solutions comprising EverGreenMonitoring, EverGreenEnergy, and EverGreen Fuel Cell. The Completion and Production Services segment provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; equipment rentals; and camp and catering services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. This segment operates well completion and workover service rigs in Canada and the United States. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Royal Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

