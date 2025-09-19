Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $36,576.00 in Stock

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director James Beer sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,094.72. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Docusign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docusign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in Docusign by 2.2% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

