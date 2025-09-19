Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.0% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 110,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 275,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $249.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.17 and its 200-day moving average is $220.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

