Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,117,529 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,117,529 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 69.5% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $86,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,228,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,722,000 after acquiring an additional 435,243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,149,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,813,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,324,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,310,000 after acquiring an additional 383,092 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,745,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,251 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.03 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.