YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 47.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

