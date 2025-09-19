HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 441 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

HF Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $315.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $544.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.55 and a 200-day moving average of $368.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

