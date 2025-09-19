Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $249.05 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day moving average of $220.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

