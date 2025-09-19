YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $18,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $335.62 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $341.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

