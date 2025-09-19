Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Paychex by 118.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 32.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $832,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day moving average of $146.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.24 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

