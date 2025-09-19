Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in August

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.5 days.
Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance
CTMLF opened at $9.18 on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.
About Corporate Travel Management
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corporate Travel Management
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.