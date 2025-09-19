Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in August

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.5 days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

CTMLF opened at $9.18 on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services in Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. . The company provides corporate travels, meetings and event travel management, resources travel, sports travel, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

