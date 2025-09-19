Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 702,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $979.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 67.77% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.