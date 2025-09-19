First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM Shares Sold by Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,057,000 after acquiring an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,029,000 after acquiring an additional 600,198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,637,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,833,000 after acquiring an additional 298,239 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,966,000 after acquiring an additional 391,525 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,183,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,898 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM opened at $60.06 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

