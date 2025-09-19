HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 27,686 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHY. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $171,137,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,954,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,949 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,186,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,936 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 944,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 498,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 445,570 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $24.07.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

