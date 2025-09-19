Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Rises By 27.3%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Cancom Stock Performance
CCCMF opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. Cancom has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $28.20.
Cancom Company Profile
