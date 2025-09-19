Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Rises By 27.3%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Cancom Stock Performance

CCCMF opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. Cancom has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.