Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 86,700 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 867.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 867.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOF opened at $200.28 on Friday. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $148.62 and a fifty-two week high of $208.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.56.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

