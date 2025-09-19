Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 86,700 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 867.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 867.0 days.
Cochlear Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOF opened at $200.28 on Friday. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $148.62 and a fifty-two week high of $208.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.56.
About Cochlear
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.