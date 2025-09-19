Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,343,200 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 1,882,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 689.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 689.2 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

