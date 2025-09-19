Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,343,200 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 1,882,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 689.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 689.2 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
Ørsted A/S stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $69.41.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ørsted A/S
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.