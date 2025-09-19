Short Interest in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Rises By 33.6%

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 60,100 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 45,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66,524 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,744,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLCO opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

