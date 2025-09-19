Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys 438 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 911,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,123,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 664,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,941,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 659,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,419,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $103.56 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

