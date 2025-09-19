Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $72,000 Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Clorox by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $142.18.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $116.53 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

