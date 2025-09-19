iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 87.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,924 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,551,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,563,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after buying an additional 216,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,761,000.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS NEAR opened at $51.28 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.