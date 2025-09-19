Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN Shares Purchased by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 102.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Shares of MTN opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

