Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Stake Decreased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 4.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.55.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $543.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.42 and a twelve month high of $571.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,320.80. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

