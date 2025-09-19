Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Bought by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for 1.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.5% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.4%

KHC stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

