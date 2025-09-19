Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fjell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.51.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

GOOGL opened at $252.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.73. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $253.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

