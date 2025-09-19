Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Reduced by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $345.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 840,522 shares worth $236,959,124. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

