Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 4,397 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 222.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $363.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 35,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,054.76. This represents a 1.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 840,522 shares valued at $236,959,124. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Broadcom Trading Down 0.2%
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $345.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
