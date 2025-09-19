Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

