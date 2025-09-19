Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises 1.8% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 749.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $125.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.44. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.