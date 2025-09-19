Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JEPQ opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.