ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $77.64 Average PT from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.6429.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 69.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 195.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

