Rockland Trust Co. Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.11% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 248.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $255.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $352.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

