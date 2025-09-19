Rockland Trust Co. Has $11.56 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $476.00 on Friday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $473.12 and a 200-day moving average of $463.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

