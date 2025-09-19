Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,659,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after acquiring an additional 168,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,774,000 after acquiring an additional 115,463 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,816,000 after acquiring an additional 193,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.24.

View Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $480.84 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $623.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.27. The firm has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.