Analyzing SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and DATATEC (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) and DATATEC (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartRent and DATATEC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $174.88 million 1.70 -$33.64 million ($0.38) -4.16 DATATEC $3.64 billion 0.22 $59.18 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DATATEC has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent.

59.4% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and DATATEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -46.54% -14.94% -10.19% DATATEC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SmartRent and DATATEC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 3 0 0 2.00 DATATEC 0 0 0 0 0.00

SmartRent presently has a consensus target price of $1.45, suggesting a potential downside of 8.23%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than DATATEC.

Risk & Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATEC has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartRent beats DATATEC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About DATATEC

(Get Free Report)

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The company also provides digital services; and strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.