Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.5294.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $137.32 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.69%.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,540,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,110,000 after purchasing an additional 101,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,994,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,228,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,867,000 after purchasing an additional 54,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,069,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,081,000 after purchasing an additional 271,507 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.